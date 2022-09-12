Manchester United were offered chance to sign Atletico Madrid star this summer: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

United were in the market for a winger over the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Carrasco was an option for the Red Devils.

However, the move never materialized. Rather, they signed Antony from Ajax for a massive fee of £85.5 million. The player has now reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Watch Fabrizio Romano talk about Manchester United's transfers:

Antony made a blockbuster debut for the Red Devils as the Brazilan scored against Arsenal in his first game in a United short. However, his performance against Real Sociedad was rather underwhelming.

Carrasco, meanwhile, made a return to Atletico Madrid in 2019 after a brief spell in China with Dalian Yifang. He has made 225 appearances for the Madrid-based club so far in his career and has scored 38 goals and provided 39 assists.

The Belgian has played six games for Atletico Madrid so far this season and has scored one goal. While United were desperate to add players of quality to their squad, Ten Hag wanted to make sure that the signed players fit his style of play.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial picks Wayne Rooney as his best ever teammate

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial recently named Wayne Rooney as the best player he has played with at Manchester United. Martial has played alongside the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the 26-year-old heaped praise on Ronaldo for his work ethic and attitude, he chose Rooney instead as he believes the former England captain always played for the team. Here's what he said to France Football:

"He’s (Ronaldo) super humble – and what a hard worker! We often speak when we are at the gym in the morning before going to training and I would watch what he was doing. That’s only logical, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo!" (h/t metro.co.uk)

"We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney. He’s the best player I have played with. We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney. He’s the best player I have played with."

Martial has made only one appearance for Manchester United so far this season. He came on as a substitute against Liverpool and provided an assist for Marcus Rashford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat