Manchester United open contract talks with star player as they look to keep him at Old Trafford - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly ready to open contract talks with wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo following his stellar rise this season. As reported by The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are looking to tie the 18-year-old down with a new long-term deal after recognizing his fantastic development.

The 2023-24 season has been rather forgettable for Manchester United thus far but Mainoo's emergence has been a bright spark. The teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season and is now a regular starter in the middle of the park for United.

Mainoo has started every game for the Red Devils across competitions since the turn of the year apart from their 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup. He has been utterly impressive regardless of whether he has been played as a No. 8 or as a No. 6.

The young midfielder only signed a long-term contract in February 2023 but has seen phenomenal growth since then. Manchester United view him as one of the cornerstones of the squad for many years to come and are ready to reward his progress with an improved deal.

The Manchester Evening News claims that both parties are relaxed about the situation and are in no rush. Mainoo is understood to be fully focused on his football right now and keeps enjoying playing alongside Casemiro.

Mainoo has made 20 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club this season having contributed with two goals. He has caught the eye with his all-round abilities in the middle of the park and how technically gifted and tactically astute he is despite his age.

Manchester United decide on controversial player Mason Greenwood's future

Manchester United have reportedly decided against keeping Mason Greenwood not as a part of their pre-season camp in the United States. The controversial attacker is currently plying his trade on loan at Getafe in La Liga and is set to return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Greenwood emerged as a star for his boyhood club before his career went upside down because of allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence. He was suspended for a year before being cleared of the charges by the police and court.

Manchester United tried to integrate him into the first team after the charges were dropped but had to reconsider following a backlash from fans, employees, and even the women's team. He was loaned to Getafe where he has been pretty impressive with eight goals and five assists in 26 games.

However, the Red Devils are reportedly not willing to run the risk of bringing Greenwood back to the team. The 22-year-old has his current deal at Old Trafford expiring in the summer of 2025 and will reportedly be allowed to leave permanently this summer.