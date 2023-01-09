Manchester United have opening bid rejected for 23-year-old attacker: Reports

Manchester United made an initial loan offer for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, only to be rejected. The Red Devils were open to paying a sum of £3 million as a loan fee for the player. The club also wanted to pay the total of the player's wages.

Atletico Madrid, however, have turned down the offer. They want a loan fee of £9.5 million for Felix.

United are not ready to meet that exorbitant sum. The Red Devils are also unwilling to guarantee that they will buy the player on a permanent basis after the conclusion of the loan deal.

Felix has fallen out with Diego Simeone as the La Rojilancos manager has grown frustrated with the player's inconsistent performances.

Felix joined the outfit in 2019 as a highly touted prospect. Since his move from Benfica, the Portuguese ace has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 130 games for the Spanish club.

Felix has made 19 appearances for Simeone's side this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Out of his 19 appearances, 10 have come as a starter.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Would Manchester United be a good fit for João Félix? 🤔 Would Manchester United be a good fit for João Félix? 🤔 https://t.co/9TBuDvg77a

Apart from Manchester United, Arsenal are also interested in Joao Felix. Whether the Gunners are willing to pay Felix's mega loan demands remains to be seen.

Atletico Madrid president spoke about Manchester United target Joao Felix's future

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander: Manchester United target Joao Felix

Rumors about Joao Felix's future have been percolating across digital media. Felix was brought in by Atleti to become the club's crown jewel. The Portuguese, however, hasn't reached the heights expected of him. Enrique Cerezo, president of Atletico Madrid, recently spoke about Felix's future at the club. He told DAZN (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“João Félix future? I always say the players play where in the club that they want… I don't know where João wants to play. I think he's now feeling so good here at Atléti. It depends on João and on the situation.”

At only 23, Felix still falls under the category of a prospect. The attacker, however, might need a change in his career to realize his maximum potential. Manchester United, who have been short on attackers since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, might be the right club with Felix's attributes.

As things stand, United and Atleti will need to reach a middle ground on the terms of the deal.

