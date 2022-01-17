Manchester United outcast rejects chance to join Newcastle on loan in January - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly rejected the chance to join Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season. The Dutchman has suffered from a lack of game time at Old Trafford this campaign and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to The Telegraph, Donny van de Beek has rejected a move to Newcastle United due to the club's current situation. Eddie Howe's side are sitting in 19th place in the Premier League and are involved in a relegation dogfight.

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £34 million. The Dutchman has struggled to break into the Red Devils' starting line-up during his stint with the club. The Dutchman has found himself behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Fred in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He made 19 league appearances for the club last season and scored one goal. Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, Van de Beek opted to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up.

The 24-year-old has, however, been unable to become a regular starter for the Red Devils. He has made just eight Premier League appearances for the club, most of which have been as a second-half substitute.

Newcastle United have registered an interest in the Manchester United outcast. The Magpies are keen to continue making progress during the ongoing transfer window. They have alread completed the signings of Kieran Tripper from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Eddie Howe's side are believed to be interested in signing Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season.

Newcastle United join race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard warms up v Burnley - Premier League

Reports have suggested Donny van de Beek is not interested in joining Newcastle United during the ongoing transfer window. As a result the club have reportedly joined the race to sign England international Jesse Lingard.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United are willing to pay £3 million to sign Jesse Lingard in January. The 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with Manchester United and is widely expected to run down his contract with the club.

The Magpies are set to face stiff competition from West Ham United for the signature of Lingard. Jesse Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers, during which he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League games.

David Moyes' side are believed to be interested in re-signing Lingard during the ongoing transfer window to boost their chances of fighting for a place in the Premier League's top-four come the end of the season.

