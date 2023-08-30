Manchester United outcast set to join newly promoted PL club on permanent deal - Reports

Newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town are set to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on a permanent deal. According to Mail Sport, the 21-year-old is set to join the Hatters from the Red Devils for an undisclosed fee.

Mengi has spent the previous two seasons on loan. He moved to championship Derby County in the winter of 2021. However, he suffered an injury in April of the same year and returned to the club.

He was then sent on loan to Birmingham City in January 2022 and made 10 appearances for them before suffering a hamstring injury.

Mengi mainly featured for Manchester United's youth teams but has also made two senior appearances. He is now set to join Luton Town in hopes of reviving his career. Luton were also in talks with Arsenal to sign Rob Holding, who has interest from Spain as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to make moves in the transfer window. The Red Devils look keen to add a left-back in this window and are rumored to be close to completing a loan deal for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

They are also looking to sign another midfielder, having already bought Mason Mount earlier this window. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that they are looking to sign Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat on a loan move as well.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea star

Cucurella is expected to join United on a loan deal.

Manchester United are nearing completion of a loan move to sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that the two sides are in negotiations over a loan fee for the move.

The Spaniard has already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with United. The Red Devils are looking to pay a loan fee of around £2 million, while the Blues are believed to be holding out for a fee of around £7 million. However, the sides are in negotiations and a middle ground is expected to be reached soon.

Erik ten Hag's side have been forced to sign a left-back in this window on short notice. This is due to Luke Shaw suffering a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out for at least two months. His backup, Tyrell Malacia, also suffered an injury during pre-season and is currently in rehabilitation.

This leaves youngster Alvaro Fernandez, who has not made a senior appearance for the side yet, as the only natural left-back in the squad. In their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, Ten Hag decided to use Diogo Dalot in that position.