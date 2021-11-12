Manchester United owner Avram Glazer makes glaring Cristiano Ronaldo error during motivational speech

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has been left embarrassed after making a glaring error about Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo during a motivational speech. The American business insisted that the forward initially moved to Old Trafford two years earlier than he actually did.

Ronaldo has been a major part of Manchester United's recent history. The Portugal international initially joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023. He went on to ply his trade for the Premier League side for six years.

During his first stint with Manchester United, Ronaldo helped the side win nine trophies, including three Premier League titles. He made a name for himself at Old Trafford, before joining Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of £80m.

After spending 12 years with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer. The 36-year-old has picked up right where he let off by scoring nine goals from 12 games this term.

Despite Ronaldo being a significant part of the Manchester United squad, Red Devils co-owner Avram Glazer has embarrassed himself by making a glaring error during a speech. The Portugal captain joined the Old Trafford outfit at the age of 18 but the American businessman claimed Cristiano Ronaldo joined two years earlier.

Addressing a group of aspiring athletes, Glazer said:

"With Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, he joined us when he was 16 years old and from the day he joined Manchester United he was the first person to practise and the last person to leave practise. So great athletes don’t just become great, they are not born great, they work extra hard, and they try their best, and you have to do your best, and be as focussed as possible.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Man Utd's owner doesn't know Ronaldo first joined



Will be a historic day when we finally get them out of our club. Avram Glazer said "Cristiano Ronaldo first joined Man Utd at 16 and was always the first to arrive for "practice"..Man Utd's owner doesn't know Ronaldo first joined #mufc at 18 and calls training "practice."Will be a historic day when we finally get them out of our club. Avram Glazer said "Cristiano Ronaldo first joined Man Utd at 16 and was always the first to arrive for "practice"..Man Utd's owner doesn't know Ronaldo first joined #mufc at 18 and calls training "practice."Will be a historic day when we finally get them out of our club.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United at the age of 18. The Red Devils held off interest from Arsenal and Liverpool to acquire his services from Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made strong start to second stint with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong start to his second spell at Manchester United. The 36-year-old has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 12 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The former Real Madrid star marked his second debut for the Red Devils by netting a brace against Newcastle United. Ronaldo also scored in his second league game of the season against West Ham. He then experienced a four-game goal drought but found the back of the net again against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ronaldo has scored in each of Manchester United's four games in the Champions League. He scored a goal each against BSC Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. The forward then scored a brace against the Serie A side in Italy.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee