"Manchester United paid £80m for Harry Maguire" - Darren bent takes brutal dig at Manchester United as he discusses Chelsea's 2 transfer targets

Former England striker Darren Bent has taken a brutal dig at Manchester United while discussing two of Chelsea's transfer targets.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker discussed the West London club's links with the duo of Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella on talkSPORT.

TalkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein asked Bent whether investing £80 million on Fofana and £50 million on Cucurella would be a good investment from the Blues' point of view. Goldstein said:

“Fofana £80m, Cucurella £50m. £130m for those two for Chelsea, is that a little bit too much?”

Bent reminded Manchester United fan Goldstein that the Red Devils paid £80 million for Harry Maguire.

He said:

"Manchester United paid £80m for Harry Maguire."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea asked again for Gvardiol, top of the list alongside Wes Fofana - Leipzig insist they want to keep him. Excl: not just Cucurella, Chelsea had a direct meeting with RB Leipzig on Sunday to discuss swap deal ideas. Boehly’s ready to let Timo Werner leave on loan.Chelsea asked again for Gvardiol, top of the list alongside Wes Fofana - Leipzig insist they want to keep him. Excl: not just Cucurella, Chelsea had a direct meeting with RB Leipzig on Sunday to discuss swap deal ideas. Boehly’s ready to let Timo Werner leave on loan. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea asked again for Gvardiol, top of the list alongside Wes Fofana - Leipzig insist they want to keep him.

Goldstein claimed that Maguire cannot be used as a yardstick every time, but Bent insisted that Fofana would be worth the money. Goldstein said:

“You have got to stop using Maguire as a yardstick. That’s not a yardstick.”

Bent replied:

“Fofana is better than Harry Maguire when Harry was at Leicester. I can understand, because they are buying potential.”

As reported by Express Sport, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana but the Foxes are demanding around £85 million for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the Blues are prepared to pay £50 million for Marc Cucurella's services from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Spaniard was strongly linked with a switch to Manchester City earlier this summer but the Cityzens have backed off due to Brighton's asking price.

Chelsea have had an underwhelming transfer window

Chelsea have endured a pretty difficult transfer window this time out having added just two senior players to their roster.

Thomas Tuchel's side have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but have also lost several big players.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Pay the £75m. Fofana will be fanastic for Chelsea so you won’t end up caring. Stop thinking about the Harry Maguire deal, or even the Lukaku one.



And keep Colwill and send Sarr to Fulham. Pay the £75m. Fofana will be fanastic for Chelsea so you won’t end up caring. Stop thinking about the Harry Maguire deal, or even the Lukaku one.And keep Colwill and send Sarr to Fulham. https://t.co/FHRU9Fmfvt

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has also moved back to Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing season following his club-record move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues struggled in the goalscoring department last season and with Lukaku having departed, they are even shorter of options up front.

It will be quite interesting to see how Tuchel manages to bring the most out of his Chelsea side during the 2022-23 season.

There are still a number of areas in the team that need to be addressed but the Blues have not quite managed to do that.

