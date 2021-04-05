Manchester United place £50m price tag on David de Gea - Reports 

According to an exclusive report by the Mirror, Manchester United have set their asking price for goalkeeper David de Gea. The Red Devils are set to hand the Spain international a huge payout as they seek a mass goalkeeper exodus in the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly shelling out £570,000 per week on five goalkeepers at the club, which is far from sustainable in light of current financial realities.

David de Gea takes home the bulk of that, with his last contract extension bringing him a whopping £350,000 in weekly wages.

Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira (on loan at Huddersfield Town) will all see their contracts expire in the summer and are expected to depart Old Trafford. However, De Gea's contract situation is tricky.

The 30-year-old still has two years on his current deal with the Mancunians and the club will reportedly offer him a huge payout to get him off the books.

The report also states that Manchester United value the former Atletico Madrid man at £50m, although it is unknown if any club will be able to afford such an amount in these COVID-19 times.

Dean Henderson set to displace David de Gea as Manchester United's number one

Dean Henderson has been first choice in recent weeks

David de Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid aged 19 years in 2011 as the replacement for the legendary Edwin Van de Sar.

After an initially shaky start, De Gea grew into his own and unarguably became one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His performances in goal were the only shining light in a particularly gloomy period for the club. Proof of his otherworldly contributions lies in the fact that he was named Club Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

However, De Gea has been plagued by inconsistencies in the last few years, with several errors in high-profile games putting him under the spotlight. The Spaniard also lost his starting spot with the national team due to poor displays.

This led to calls for him to be replaced in goal by the emerging Dean Henderson - who proved his mettle in his two years on loan at Sheffield United.

Having initially persisted with De Gea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the reins to Henderson following the former's paternity leave.

It is a position Henderson has maintained despite De Gea's return and there are suggestions that the England international might be viewed as Manchester United's long-term first choice goalkeeper.