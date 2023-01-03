Manchester United place ex-Chelsea forward who impressed at 2022 FIFA World Cup on transfer radar: Reports 

Former Chelsea forward and France international Olivier Giroud has attracted interest from Manchester United after a stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

According to The Times journalists Paul Joyce and Charlotte Duncker (via @UtdDistrict on Twitter), the Red Devils are eyeing a move for the AC Milan striker. However, the 36-year-old is expecting a contract renewal offer from the Rossoneri after his current deal expires at the end of the season.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict @CharDuncker] It is understood that Olivier Giroud is a player #mufc have had on their radar but the forward is expecting a new contract offer from AC Milan. His deal expires at the end of the season and Milan could offer him new terms which he would consider. [ @_pauljoyce It is understood that Olivier Giroud is a player #mufc have had on their radar but the forward is expecting a new contract offer from AC Milan. His deal expires at the end of the season and Milan could offer him new terms which he would consider. [@_pauljoyce, @CharDuncker]

Giroud played an instrumental role in France's World Cup campaign. The striker missed only one fixture in this year's edition of the tournament, a group stage encounter against Tunisia in which they lost 1-0.

The former Chelsea forward racked up four goals at the World Cup, including a crucial match-winner in the quarterfinals against England. Giroud's performances on the international stage have now put him on Manchester United's radar.

The French striker signed for Milan in 2021 on a two-year contract. However, reports suggest that Giroud is expected to prolong his stay at the San Siro. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the Rossoneri are working on completing a new deal for Giroud as a priority, and that the striker will extend his stay in Italy.

This poses a roadblock in Manchester United's efforts to sign the French forward.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 and spent more than three seasons at Stamford Bridge. The French striker registered 119 appearances across all competitions during his time in west London, scoring 39 goals and providing 14 assists.

Giroud has been in great form in Serie A this season for Milan, racking up nine goals and five assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United and Chelsea may enter into bidding war for Netherlands star: Reports

According to Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi, Manchester United and Chelsea could potentially enter a bidding war to sign Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries (via Caught Offside).

Dumfries has impressed for both club and country this season. The Dutch right-back has registered three assists in 15 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan this term. He was also an integral aspect of Louis van Gaal's side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a goal and assisting twice in the Netherlands' 3-1 win against the USA in the round of 16.

The potential transfer makes sense for both Premier League outfits. Manchester United could use options at right-back to provide competition to current starter Diogo Dalot. Chelsea are also in need of reinforcements in that position, with Reece James sidelined due to a recurring knee injury.

However, Barzaghi reports that Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the Dutch defender's talents, providing firm competition in the race to secure his signature.

