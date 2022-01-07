Manchester United planning to launch 'highly-lucrative' offer to snap up Chelsea star: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly readying a mammoth offer for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-back's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have added Antonio Rudiger to their transfer wishlist and are preparing to make a move for the 28-year-old next summer.

The Red Devils are believed to be keen to sign a top-quality defender to partner Raphael Varane at the heart of the club's defense next season. Manchester United have reportedly grown frustrated with inconsistent performances from the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Italian side AS Roma in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £29 million. Rudiger immediately became a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up and was a key member of the Blues' squad during his first two seasons with the club. The former AS Roma star, however, fell down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Frank Lampard.

Rudiger was, however, given the chance to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge by German tactician Thomas Tuchel after he took over the reigns at Chelsea from Frank Lampard in January 2021.

The German played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and has continued his good form for the club during the 2021-22 campaign. He has made 17 appearances for the club in all competitions this season and has scored two goals.

Rudiger has helped Chelsea win two FA Cups, a Champions League title and a Europa League title during his four-and-a-half seasons with the club. The 28-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with Chelsea.

He has thus far been unable to agree on a contract extension with the Blues. Chelsea have reportedly refused to meet Rudiger's exhorbitant wage demands.

Manchester United, on the other hand, possess the finances required to meet the German's wage demands, and will look to make a 'highly lucrative offer' next summer.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is 'firmly on the radar' of Manchester United as the club are planning a highly lucrative long-term contract offer.[via @footyinsider247 #Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is 'firmly on the radar' of Manchester United as the club are planning a highly lucrative long-term contract offer.[via @footyinsider247]

Manchester United could switch their focus to Jules Kounde if they fail to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Getafe CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Manchester United could try to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde next summer if their move for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger fails to materialize. Jules Kounde has quickly become one of the hottest properties in European football in recent years thanks to his consistent performances for Julen Lopetigui's side.

The 23-year-old joined Sevilla from French club Bordeaux in th summer of 2019. He has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Spanish club in all competitions and has scored six goals. Kounde helped Sevilla win the Europa League during the 2019-20 season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sevilla defender Jules Koundé has told his agent to open talks with Manchester United.



(Source: El Nacional) Sevilla defender Jules Koundé has told his agent to open talks with Manchester United.(Source: El Nacional) 🚨 Sevilla defender Jules Koundé has told his agent to open talks with Manchester United.(Source: El Nacional) https://t.co/RwKUX4ZRCT

The Frenchman has made no secret of his desire to make a move to the Premier League. Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer and reports have suggested the Blues are likely to resume their pursuit of the defender next summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Manchester Evening News, Thomas Tuchel's side are expected to face stiff competition from Manchester United for the signature of Jules Kounde. Kounde's speed, versatility and tenacity could potentially make him an asset for Manchester United.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar