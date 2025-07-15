"Manchester United have players that are 25 and acting like they’re 40" - Pundit aims dig at Red Devils players while praising Cristiano Ronaldo

Pundit Louis Saha has hit out at Manchester United players while lavishing praise on Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is still at the top of his game and has been the standout player in the Saudi Pro League since moving to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's previous deal at the Al-Awwal Park was set to expire in June 2025 and there were speculations surrounding his future. However, he eventually signed a new deal to extend his stay at the Riyadh-based club until June 2027.

Louis Saha has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the wage he is receiving in Saudi Arabia for what he has done for football over the years. He has also taken a jibe at Manchester United players while singling out Ronaldo for praise. The ex-France striker said, as quoted by GOAL:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an ambassador for football in Saudi Arabia and he has attracted so many high quality and young players out there. Ronaldo deserves his new contract because even at his age he has stayed at the top and proved that in the games he has played recently."

Saha added:

"It’s an amazing achievement and he deserves his new deal, he would probably deserve a billion a week for what he has done for football in society. He is 40 but he works like he is 25 with his passion, it’s unbelievable. He has a legacy in the Middle East and in the world in general, he deserves the contract more than any other player in the world, no athlete has done that."

The former Manchester United striker concluded:

"He understands the impact of his name and I really respect what he's done and what he's doing and what he's trying to achieve. He still wants to be at his best and what he is doing at his age is incredible, Manchester United have players that are 25 and acting like they’re 40, he is the opposite."

Cristiano Ronaldo had two stints with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 and 2021 and 2023, respectively. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a total of 145 goals and provided 64 assists in 346 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United star rejects the chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. As reported by The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Argentina international wants to carry on playing in Europe.

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in recent months despite his impressive tally last season. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 appearances last season but Ruben Amorim is reportedly not happy with the 21-year-old.

Things turned sour between Garnacho and Amorim when he was dropped from the starting XI in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sell the winger for a fee of £60 million.

