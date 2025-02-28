Manchester United players angry at Ruben Amorim for blaming them for redundancies made by club: Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly angry at head coach Ruben Amorim for blaming them for the mass redundancies at Old Trafford. Since his complete takeover in 2024, INEOS supremo Sir Jim Ratcliffe implemented a major cost-cutting programme, which also includes increased ticket prices, slashing benefits for legends, and cancelling free food for staff.

While about 200 members of staff have already been made redundant, more job cuts are reportedly expected to be announced by Manchester United in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking ahead of their 3-2 win against Ipswich Town on February 26, Ruben Amorim was asked by reporters about whether and how these redundancies affect him and his squad. The Portuguese manager replied (via the club's official website):

"Of course, we have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece is to understand how we get to this situation. It has to do a lot with the lack of success with the football team."

"Because I think we are the engine of any football club. I just want to help my club in my department, it’s to improve the team and improve the players and to have success."

Amorim's statements on the redundancies were reportedly not taken well by some of the Manchester United stars. Now, a source for The Sun has claimed that the Red Devils boss and his players are not on as great terms with each other as it seems and said (via The Sun):

"If you went into Carrington you would think the players and Amorim are getting on great. But the truth is the players are frustrated for being blamed for the financial problems of the club. However they haven’t challenged the manager as they haven’t yet formed a bond with him."

“He is clear in what he wants from them on the pitch, and they are trying to implement it. But while some of them are fully behind his tactics, they feel that they cannot speak up as Amorim is steadfast in what he wants."

"They are doing what they are told, whether they think its right or not...the players feel like they can't show any displeasure or it will become a problem."

Ruben Amorim was appointed as Manchester United's new head coach in November last year following Erik ten Hag's dismissal. So far, the 40-year-old manager has managed 11 wins, three draws, and nine losses in 23 matches across competitions, while the Red Devils stand 14th on the Premier League table.

Bruno Fernandes on Ruben Amorim after Manchester United's 3-2 win against Ipswich Town in Premier League

Bruno Fernandes shared his thoughts on Ruben Amorim following Manchester United's 3-2 win against Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire netted the winning goal from an assist by the Red Devils' captain.

Speaking after the win at home, Fernandes expressed his opinions on Amorim's tactics and said (via The Sun):

"Me and H [Harry Maguire] have been here for a while already, so we know that we have to stick to what we’ve been trying to do in training [and] what we’re supposed to do."

"It could be that you could feel in moments that it’s not working, but for some reason, the manager wants us to do that – and if he wants us to do that… [the coaches] watch so many games, they prepare themselves [for our matches]."

"We have so many staff – not only the ones who came with him but the ones who were already here. We have great people behind the team to work on that, so if they do that in the right way, we just have to come on the pitch and show it. As I said, we need to have more confidence [and] be more brave to show our character and our qualities."

Manchester United are pitted against Fulham next in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, March 2, at Old Trafford.

