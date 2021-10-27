Manchester United players confront each other and manager Solskjaer in heated meeting - Reports

Tensions are brewing inside Manchester United after a rifting session took place between the players and their manager. Recent reports indicate that several unnamed Red Devils have openly critiqued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The players have raised their concerns over several of the manager's irrational decisions.

The discomfort around Old Trafford shot up after their humiliating loss against bitter rivals Liverpool. The reality check came at the expense of a 5-0 defeat at home. The side's performance reflected all the tactical shortcomings they endured. Liverpool showed no mercy by punishing United for being out of their depth.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFC Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFCPressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. https://t.co/Z5pPEfp7GG

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer treads on thin ice at the moment. He will be evaluated based on his side's performance and results following their crucial Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Manchester United's board, aided by Sir Alex Ferguson's advice, have unanimously agreed to give him one final opportunity to save his job.

Heated exchanges inside the Manchester United camp

The Times reports that the manager desired honest feedback from the players following their loss against Leicester City. The reports claim that a few players did not hold back their opinions during this confrontational session without naming names. One individual directly questioned Solskjaer over his decision to appoint Harry Maguire as captain soon after joining the team.

Another player accused a few of his teammates of lacking motivation during the training sessions, which imparted direct consequences in their matches. The honest feedback session turned hostile rather unexpectedly. The heated exchanges between the teammates soon turned into an all-out blame game directed towards the manager.

Solskjaer has lost support from at least half of the side. Furthermore, this meeting had a direct implication of how things are between the remaining half. Unhappy players confronted Ole about his selection process. They asked him why he gifted opportunities repeatedly to those who have failed to perform this season.

utdreport @utdreport @TimesSport] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport @TimesSport] It is understood that #mufc players hit out at each other and the management during a clear-the-air meeting between players and staff two days after the loss to Leicester. Solskjær asked for their opinions on what could be improved and they did not hold back #mulive It is understood that #mufc players hit out at each other and the management during a clear-the-air meeting between players and staff two days after the loss to Leicester. Solskjær asked for their opinions on what could be improved and they did not hold back #mulive [@TimesSport] One player even questioned Solskjær's decision to give Harry Maguire the captaincy only six months after he joined #mufc from Leicester #mulive One player even questioned Solskjær's decision to give Harry Maguire the captaincy only six months after he joined #mufc from Leicester #mulive [@TimesSport] twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

The lack of playing time for many Manchester United players has become a point of open scrutiny amongst pundits. Many believe that Solskjaer is out of his depth. He has brought the team as far as he could have. A manager like him does not parallel against his fellow counterparts like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Antonio Conte is leading the race to serve as the immediate replacement for Solskjaer if he continues to underdeliver. The appointment still hasn't gone through due to Conte's history of temperamental issues with the management of the clubs he represents. His hardline man-management will be a completely new experience for Manchester United if he is appointed next.

