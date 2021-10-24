Manchester United players are confused and don't understand what Solskjaer's tactics are - Reports

According to recent reports, several Manchester United teammates reportedly share Bruno Fernandes' concerns over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics.

Here's what a source told the Sun:

"The message is not clear. There is confusion in the team, players don’t understand what the tactics are. There’s no team, it’s just individuals and there are big problems in the defense."

Despite their comeback victory against Atlanta in the Champions League, several critics believe Solskjaer has taken United as far as he can.

One of the major issues with the Norwegian manager's tactics is his ineptness in finding the right balance in midfield. That was visible in Manchester United's harrowing first half against Atlanta earlier this week.

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Reports suggest Fernandes, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, took it upon themselves to intervene in Solskjaer's half-time pep talk.

Bruno asked the gaffer to change his tactics to drop him into a deeper position. This allowed the Portuguese playmaker to get more of the ball as he delivered an assist for Marcus Rashford's goal to get United back into the game at 1-2.

There have been other matches in the current campaign during which Solskjaer's credentials have been tested.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "United were 2-1 down the other night when McTominay left the field for Pogba. I like McTominay and Fred but I think they are limited." @GNev2 reaction to Ole starting with the same midfield of Fred and McTominay from Wednesday night 🗣 "United were 2-1 down the other night when McTominay left the field for Pogba. I like McTominay and Fred but I think they are limited."@GNev2 reaction to Ole starting with the same midfield of Fred and McTominay from Wednesday night https://t.co/CW1timoF63

He chose to start an unfit Harry Maguire against the Foxes. The English defender was responsible for two of Leicester's goals.

Solskjaer also benched Ronaldo for the game against Everton, which ended in an unexpected draw. Manchester United were also outclassed by Villarreal at home before Ronaldo's clutch goal helped the team eke out a crucial win.

Manchester United take on a resurgent Liverpool side

Liverpool have won just two games against The Red Devils ever since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his departure.

However, they're unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League games. The return of their seasoned centre-backs has bolstered their confidence as they've yet to lose a game this season.

Goal @goal Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane both BENCHED for Man Utd 🆚 Liverpool 😱 #MUNLIV Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane both BENCHED for Man Utd 🆚 Liverpool 😱#MUNLIV https://t.co/FIU98NVR06

Furthermore, Salah and Mane have looked more dangerous than ever. Salah has caused havoc on the pitch and has already scored seven goals in the Premier League.

The Senegal forward is not too far behind with five goals. Manchester United, on the other hand, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 games.

Incidentally, they've not won any of their last three Premier League clashes. Manchester United dropped out of the top 4 last weekend with a 2-4 defeat to Leicester City.

Also Read

After the Red Devils lost to Liverpool today, they are now seven points behind their rivals and as many as eight off current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

This will grimly affect Manchester United's confidence even further as Solskjaer's men have their eyes set on winning silverware this season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra