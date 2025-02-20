Manchester United players take matters into their own hands by organising team bonding trip to bowling alley after loss against Spurs

Manchester United players arranged a team bonding session at a bowling alley on Wednesday, February 19, according to The Sun. The Red Devils are a demoralized bunch at the moment following their 12th Premier League defeat of the season over the weekend.

Ruben Amorim's team succumbed to a 1-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur and have now dropped to 15th in the league table after 25 games. The Portuguese head coach's efforts to implement his 3-4-3 system haven't been fruitful so far.

Manchester United have lost nine games and won only 10 of Amorim's 21 games in charge so far. The Portuguese has already offloaded Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia on loan in the winter as he plans to rebuild the squad.

With morale at an all-time low, the players have taken matters into their own hands. The Red Devils squad met at Lane 7 Bowling Alley in Altrincham on Wednesday and spent two hours between 5 pm and 7 pm.

They indulged in a wide array of games, including Basketball, Darts, 10-pin Bowling, Pool, and Ping Pong. Following the team bonding session, they headed to the Brazilian restaurant Jardim Rodizio in small groups for a meal.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes was seen in good spirits, while Harry Maguire, Casemiro, and Matthijs de Ligt were present as well. Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Alejandro Garnacho were also spotted, along with Leny Yoro, Andre Onana, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount. Jonny Evans, Noussair Mazraoui, and Diogo Dalot were with the group too.

When will Manchester United be back in action?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United will return to action in the Premier League on Saturday, February 22, when they take on Everton at Goodison Park. The Red Devils cannot afford to drop any more points this season, but the Toffees are likely to pose a tough challenge.

The Merseyside club have been in resurgent form under David Moyes, who returned to take charge of the club last month. Since then, Everton have won four of their seven games and are sitting above Manchester United on 14th.

The Red Devils arrive at the game on a run of two back-to-back league defeats against Crystal Palace. Amorim's team have scored just 28 goals in 25 games in the Premier League this season.

Recent reports have suggested that the club are already looking for his replacement. Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel are apparently the candidates shortlisted for the job.

