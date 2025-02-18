Manchester United draw up 3-man shortlist as they consider sacking Ruben Amorim - Reports

Manchester United have shortlisted three managers as possible replacements for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.net (via Football Transfers). The Portuguese took charge as the Red Devils head coach in November last year following Erik ten Hag's dismissal.

Amorim arrived from Sporting to take over a struggling team but has failed to turn their fortunes around. His attempts to implement a 3-4-3 system have proven futile so far, with the English giants currently 15th in the Premier League after 25 games.

Manchester United have fared better in the FA Cup and the Europa League, but were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the quarterfinal stage by Tottenham Hotspur. On Sunday (February 16), Spurs picked up their third win over the Red Devils this season, securing a 1-0 victory at home.

The Premier League giants have now reportedly run out of patience with the Portuguese and are already preparing contingency plans. Manchester United have identified Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel as possible replacements for Amorim. However, securing their services won't be easy.

Zidane is apparently waiting on the Les Bleus job, with Didier Deschamps expected to vacate his position as national team coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman has previously suggested that he doesn't want to manage in England.

Meanwhile, Pochettino and Tuchel are currently in charge of the US and the England men's national teams, respectively. Interestingly, the Red Devils apparently considered the German manager as an option last summer, before opting to continue with Erik ten Hag.

Pochettino, meanwhile, was in the running for the Manchester United job in 2022, before the Dutchman took charge. The Red Devils plan to keep hold of Amorim until the end of the season but could be forced to alter their stance if results fail to improve.

How many games have Manchester United lost under Ruben Amorim?

Manchester United have lost nine of their 21 games under Ruben Amorim so far, winning 10 others. The English giants have already lost 12 times in the Premier League this season, the most at this stage of the season since 1973/74 (13), when they were relegated.

Amorim's team have struggled to impress in the final third as well, finding the back of the net just 16 times in 14 games in the league. They have also conceded 23 goals during that period. The Red Devils are currently on an eight-match winless streak in their last 12 league games.

