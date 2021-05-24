Manchester United players want Jack Grealish at Old Trafford while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets Jadon Sancho - Report

Manchester United players reportedly want the club to sign Aston Villa superstar Jack Grealish in the upcoming transfer window. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho his top priority.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer will look to finally complete the signing of the Bundesliga superstar this summer. Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old in the last few transfer windows.

Borussia Dortmund have reduced their asking price from £108 million- which they demanded last summer- to around £75 million this year. The former Manchester City player was very close to signing for the Red Devils last summer, however, the two clubs couldn't agree on a deal for the prolific winger.

While Solskjaer wants Sancho at Old Trafford, many in the Manchester United squad admire Jack Grealish as they have either played with him at the international level or against him in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will have to pay a fee in the same region as what they could spend on Sancho to make Aston Villa part ways with their talismanic captain.

Manchester United have been linked with Jack Grealish in the past

Manchester City also interested in the attacker as Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Englishman.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the Aston Villa attacker last year before the Lions avoided relegation on the last day of the season. Aston Villa saw it as an opportunity to hold on to their talisman and handed him a new five-year contract.

The Lions demanded north of £80 million for their captain, which made Manchester United look elsewhere to reinforce their midfield. The club ultimately signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old, with Pep Guardiola reportedly a huge admirer of the attacker. The Cityzens will look to bolster their squad in the summer as they look to defend their title next season and feel the Englishman could be a valuable addition to their squad.

