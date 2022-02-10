Manchester United players want PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager - Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly keen on PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino becoming their next manager.

The Argentinian boss, who is familiar with the Premier League having spent five years at Tottenham Hotspur, has long been linked with the managerial hotseat at Old Trafford. Latest reports suggest Manchester United players are enticed by the prospect.

ESPN reports that players within the United camp have openly discussed Pochettino as their next manager and that he has plenty of admirers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United's players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN. Man United's players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming manager in the summer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/TuMx9fy1Sh

The reports come after there seemingly being only two candidates left in the running to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag are the heavy favorites for the role.

The former Spurs manager's tenure at PSG has been somewhat under debate in recent times, with reports suggesting that the Paris side are ready to part ways with the Argentine.

Manchester United have had a nightmare of a season thus far. They started the campaign with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the hotseat only for a poor run of form leading to his eventual sacking.

Current interim boss Ralf Rangnick has made minor improvements on the pitch but the side are still not meeting expectations and their recent exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough have only made matters worse for the Old Trafford outfit.

Is the Manchester United job a poisoned chalice for Pochettino?

Pochettino has a big job on his hands should he take over

News of Manchester United's players' interest in Pochettino being their next boss will not fill many fans with much confidence given the squad's track record.

The team have been coached by all sorts of different personalities, from the man-management approach of Solskjaer to the take no prisoners philosophy of Jose Mourinho.

Unrest within the squad has been at an all-time high this season. There have been reports of players finding issues with Rangnick's training methods, level of coaching staff and even having to train into later hours than they had under Solskjaer being an apparent problem.

It is clear that the next manager whomever that be has a lot to deal with both on and off the field.

Pochettino may be a good fit as he tactically has shown he has the credentials to succeed having led Spurs to a Champions League final back in 2018.

He has also been praised by many players for his approach to team building, of which he instilled a positive atmosphere at White Hart Lane before departing.

But his tenure at PSG has left much to be admired as the side missed out on a Ligue 1 title last term. They have not reached the expected levels of a side boasting talent the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Sources in France expect Pochettino to part company with PSG at the end of the season and there have been claims he could even leave the club sooner should they lose to Real Madrid in the #UCL Round of 16. [ @TelegraphDucker 🗞 Sources in France expect Pochettino to part company with PSG at the end of the season and there have been claims he could even leave the club sooner should they lose to Real Madrid in the #UCL Round of 16. [@TelegraphDucker]

It will be interesting to see whether the players' reported approval of Pochettino proves decisive in the race for the United hotseat.

