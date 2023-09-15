"Manchester United aren't playing well at all" - Robbie Savage makes bold prediction ahead of Red Devils' clash against Brighton

Robbie Savage has backed Brighton & Hove Albion to pile more misery on Manchester United when the two sides meet on Saturday (September 16).

There is a dark cloud over Old Trafford at the moment amid both on and off-the-field issues. The club's potential takeover still has no end in sight, both Antony and Jadon Sancho are no longer with the first team for different reasons.

Erik ten Hag has come under pressure amid his side's poor start to the season, suffering defeats to Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and Arsenal (3-1). They have beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2) but their performances were still questionable.

Brighton visit Old Trafford tomorrow looking to build on their impressive start to the campaign. The high-flying Seagulls have three wins from four games and beat Manchester United both home and away in the league last season.

Savage has predicted Roberto De Zerbi's men to once again secure a victory on United's home turf. He told TEAMTalk:

"Let’s not forget last year Brighton did the double over Manchester United and I think they’ll win this one at Old Trafford too. Manchester United aren’t playing well at all. Okay, they’ve got six points on the board. But you know, realistically they’re lucky to have six points on the board."

Savage praised Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma who has started the season with one goal and three assists in four league games. He reckons the Japanese international will be on the scoresheet in a win for the visitors:

"I think this Brighton side away from home will play in transition. Remember Mitoma’s goal at Wolves, it was fantastic from that left-hand side. I think Mitoma will be on the scoresheet and I’m gonna go with a Brighton 2-1 away win."

Ten Hag started his reign at Old Trafford with a 2-1 home defeat in the opening game of last season. The Dutch coach then oversaw a turnaround that resulted in a third-placed finish for the Red Devils and a Carabao Cup triumph.

There are similarities to how United have started this season with topsy-turvy results. It'll be vital his side get a win against Brighton who could be surprise top-four challengers this season.

Evan Ferguson trains ahead of Brighton's clash with Manchester United

Evan Ferguson could be fit to face Manchester United.

Brighton's superb start to the season has seen Evan Ferguson at the forefront with his meteoric rise continuing. The 18-year-old scored a memorable hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United on September 2.

However, Ferguson missed the Republic of Ireland's two Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands. He was dealing with a knee issue and his absence was felt with his national team losing both games.

The Seagulls wonderkid appears to be nearing a return to full fitness as his club released pictures of him back in training on Thursday.

De Zerbi will want Ferguson available against a depleted Manchester United defense that will be without the injured Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw. The Irish striker has bagged four goals in four games so far this season.