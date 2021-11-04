Manchester United plot double signings from Premier League club: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Premier League giants Manchester United are eyeing a move not just for one but two of Leicester City’s players.

Reports suggest both Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans are of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This is rather ironic as both played an instrumental role in helping Leicester dispatch Manchester United 4-2 in the Premier League just a few weeks ago.

The Red Devils' defense has been a matter of much debate in the last few weeks. United have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their last 23 games. Soyuncu has received a lot of playing time under Rodgers in the Premier League. He can make for a great signing for United.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba have been linked with a move away from Manchester United as early as January. This would leave a massive void in United's midfield, making Tielemans a great addition.

Manchester United's formation switch could bring Kieran Trippier to the Premier League

Despite the Red Devils already boasting a handsome-looking roster, they've been linked with several high-profile players. Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier is one of them.

Manchester United have been interested in the right-back for as long as fans can remember. But a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur footballer didn't materialize and he stayed in Spain. He will serve as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson opined that if Trippier were to move back to England, Manchester United would be a clear-cut choice.

Here's what he said:

"There’s the potential for them to go back in for Trippier in January if Solskjaer is going to stick with that system. Trippier is the perfect player for that system. We all know he is great at both attacking and defending. He’s been doing particularly well in Spain. It is very early to talk about Man United sticking to a system that has paid dividends once in two games."

He added:

“But if it’s true, and Trippier does want to return to England, he’d be the ideal signing for United.”

Trippier won the La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season. He could play a pivotal role in helping Manchester United regain Premier League dominance.

Edited by Aditya Singh