Manchester United plot surprise move to sign Manchester City star - Reports

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are considering a move for Manchester City youngster James McAtee. The Red Devils are in dire need of a rebuild after their disappointing 2024-25 campaign, where they finished 15th in the Premier League.
McAtee has spent his whole career with the Sky Blues, coming through their academy system to make 34 appearances for the senior side. The Englishman plays as an attacking midfielder and could be an option in the double 10 slots Ruben Amorim prefers to play.
However, Manchester United will face an uphill battle to sign the midfielder given their position and interest in his services from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
McAtee remains contracted to Manchester City until the summer of 2026 and could be allowed to leave in the final year of his contract.
When Pep Guardiola aimed cheek dig at Manchester United after Manchester City were beaten by Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP
In November 2024, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a dig at Manchester United after being beaten 4-1 by Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League. Amorim had already accepted the job at Old Trafford when the two sides faced each other.
After the defeat against Sporting, Guardiola was asked about Amorim's appointment at Manchester United. He said (via One Football):
“He (Ruben Amorim) will be the manager of United, and we’re going to face them two times in the Premier League and I don’t know, maybe in the FA Cup. In the Champions League it cannot be possible, and we’ll see.”
“I learn from all the managers I face, Ruben I think as well, so yeah, but you have to understand that my concern is focussing not on the challenge of playing United, it’s seeing what we can do to come back to our best, and this is what we’re going to try and do.”
Ruben Amorim got the last laugh against Pep Guardiola with Manchester United beating Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League.