Manchester United plotting incredible move to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe if big-money takeover materialises: Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United's potential new owners are planning to make a mega move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe if their takeover of the Red Devils materializes.

The Glazers, United's current owners, have put the club up for sale. They acquired the club for a fee of $942 million back in 2005. Two parties have publicly bid for the Red Devils, UK-based billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and influential Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

If the Qatar-backed bid is successful, it is expected that United will become a financial superpower. The new owners will be looking to make a statement signing and there can be none bigger than Mbappe.

Adding Kylian Mbappe to their ranks would certainly help United make a drastic improvement. The French superstar has once again been fantastic for PSG this season. He has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in 28 matches across competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag recently stated that the Glazers have informed them about how the process of Manchester United's potential sale would go. The Dutch manager, however, suggested that he remains focused on the club's footballing side. Ten Hag said (via Express):

“They informed me how the process will go. I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, other departments of the club and how to get everything financed. We are following it. It’s our club, but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that."

He further added:

“We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It’s really enjoyable to work and we’re focusing on games and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process, as it’s not up to us.”

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford could form a deadly strike-partnership for Manchester United

Along with Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford is currently one of the most in-form attackers in the world. The Englishman has scored 24 goals across competitions this term (the third-highest in Europe).

Much like Mbappe, Rashford is a pacey, skillful individual who has a great eye for goal. Manchester United fans will be relishing the idea of Mbappe and Rashford linking up for the club.

The attacking partnership between Mbappe and Rashford could be a nightmarish proposition for other English clubs. United can once again become the best club in the world if they manage to complete a move for Mbappe.

