Manchester United plotting move for 23-year-old Premier League star linked to Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United are keen on signing Rayan Ait-Nouri in the ongoing winter transfer window, as per reports from Caught Offside (via The Hard Tackle). The 23-year-old wingback, who currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has many admirers, including Chelsea, who are bound to give United a run for their money.

United have switched to a three-man backline ever since Ruben Amorim took over as their head coach in November 2024. This has meant that they have played three centre-backs at the back with two wingbacks on either side, who play in wide roles in midfield when they have possession, and drop back when they don't.

So far, various players such as Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo have essayed the role of the wingback for United under Amorim. But it is becoming increasingly clear that the latter is keen on reinforcements. Ait-Nouri is a natural wingback who has done well with Wolves this season, and seems an ideal fit.

It has been widely reported that United were earlier keen on bagging Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain for a similar role. But the player is set to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, and this has cooled the former's interest. Ait-Nouri has played 23 matches for Wolves across all competitions, even scoring three goals and bagging four assists.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's asking price of €55-60 million may be too much for Manchester United

Ait-Nouri is expected to fill in the absence of a left-footed full or wingback at United, given how poor Luke Shaw's injury record has been. The Algeria international's performances have not gone unnoticed by fellow Premier League clubs, and Wolves have slapped a price tag worth around €55-60 million on him.

Although they have Dutchman Tyrell Malacia in their ranks, he has been slow to come to speed after recovering from injury. It will do well for Manchester United to sign Ait-Nouri since he can offer them a lot of versatility and exposure at the back. His piercing crosses into the box while making forward runs are highly appreciated.

However, it is unclear if Manchester United can afford to pay so much for a wingback since they have to adhere to the Profit and Sustainability Rules. This is where Chelsea, who have already been linked with him, can come and snap him up. United are currently placed 13th in the league table with just 26 points in their bag.

