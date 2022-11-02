Manchester United plotting shock move for Bayern Munich attacker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports 

According to Media Foot, Manchester United are considering a shock move for Bayern Munich attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

Choupo-Moting has been in exceptional form for the Bavarians so far this season, registering eight goals and three assists in 13 games across all competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has struggled for form this season. The Portuguese ace has scored only three goals and provided one assist in 14 games for the Red Devils this season.

To add to that, the 37-year-old has often played the role of a substitute under Erik ten Hag, starting only three league games.

He has been linked with a move away from the club as well.

Hence, Manchester United are keen to bolster their attack. While Marcus Rashford has been in great form, Anthony Martial has consistently struggled to get game time due to injury issues this season.

Hence, the addition of Choupo-Moting will give Ten Hag some much-needed options.

Reporter happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate's transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro

Manchester United fans were delighted when Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro joined the club during the summer transfer window.

ESPN Brazil reporter Natalie Gedra was delighted to see the move materialize. She said (via manutd.com):

“It was huge, definitely, it was huge, Nobody was expecting it, it was a big surprise for everyone and especially because he was such a big player for Real Madrid. Nobody expected him to leave there ever. When he came, there was a bit of questioning. So it was big."

She added:

"There were a lot of questions around how Casemiro would adapt to such a big league like the Premier League, especially under the circumstances that he arrived because Man United was not doing well and Real Madrid was in a very stable situation."

She further revealed that Casemiro was happy with his move as well. Gedra said:

“Nobody really questioned that he would make things work because we know Casemiro so well and we know the type of player he is. We are not surprised that he is delivering but we were surprised by the move, definitely.”

She further said:

“I actually spoke to Casemiro after the Chelsea match and he said to me that his adaptation couldn't be better."

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for £60 million plus £10 million add-ons in the summer. He has registered one goal and two assists in 16 games in all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes