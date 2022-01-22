Manchester United in 'pole position' to complete signing of sought-after Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United is reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger should he decide to leave Stamford Bridge.

The German defender's future has been the subject of intense discussion lately as he's out of contract in the summer.

This has alerted several top sides around Europe, including the Red Devils, who're preparing to offer him a bumper contract at Old Trafford.

Their pursuit was also helped by interim manager Ralf Rangnick's friendly relationship with Rudiger's agent Sahr Senesie, while the player also shares his nationality.

Manchester United have endured a severe defensive crisis this season with Harry Maguire and Victor Lidenlof both disappointing.

Maguire, in particular, has become the cynosure of all the mockery following a string of erroneous displays which have cost his side heavily.

In light of this, Rudiger has emerged as a potential panacea to their woes.

The Mancunian outfit are tipped as the frontrunners for his signature after Real Madrid cooled off their interest in the German centre-back.

Manuel Menacho @ManuelMenacho0 United eyeing Rudiger swoop



Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger.



The 28-year-old is reportedly demanding that Chelsea increase their contract offer to £220,000-a-week if they want to keep him at the club. United eyeing Rudiger swoopManchester United have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger.The 28-year-old is reportedly demanding that Chelsea increase their contract offer to £220,000-a-week if they want to keep him at the club. https://t.co/w17SM9lSuZ

Los Blancos were also reportedly chasing him but ended their pursuit after Rudiger's agent demanded a £20 million signing-on fee.

However, it's said that other top sides like Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG are waiting in the wings too.

Chelsea's increased wages might fend off Manchester United interest

Chelsea are willing to pull out all the stops to keep one of their prized possessions from leaving.

According to Marca, Rudiger will only remain at Stamford Bridge if his wage demands are met, with the 28-year-old asking £220,000-a-week.

utdreport @utdreport @MarioCortegana] The competition for Antonio Rüdiger is tough. Rangnick has a good relationship with his agent. Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich are also interested. Rüdiger would cost €55m, including salary and a bonus, over four years #mulive The competition for Antonio Rüdiger is tough. Rangnick has a good relationship with his agent. Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich are also interested. Rüdiger would cost €55m, including salary and a bonus, over four years #mulive [@MarioCortegana]

The Blues have already seen an offer of £140,000-a-week turned down by him as the former Stuttgart defender wants to become one of the top 10 earners at the club.

They have to make a swift decision as the clock's winding down, but the Pensioners are well aware of what he brings to the side and are willing to satisfy his demands.

Sources close to the club have also stated that Chelsea might as well add a loyalty bonus to his new contract to ramp up Rudiger's weekly wages.

Antonio Rudiger has been one of their star performers under Tuchel, playing a key role in their Champions League triumph last year.

Also Read Article Continues below

He's also forged an impeccable defensive partnership with Thiago Silva, while affirming Chelsea's place in the Carabao Cup finals with the winner in their 1-0 second-leg win over Spurs.

Edited by Arnav