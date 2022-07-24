Manchester United in pole position to sign Inter Milan star – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Nerazzurri bought him last summer for a fee of around €15 million in order to replace Achraf Hakimi. He has done a stellar job since then and has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Erik ten Hag is apparently looking to sign the 26-year-old but could have to pay a fee of €40 million this summer. Inter placed a hefty price tag after learning of Chelsea's interest in their first-choice right-back.

The Red Devils have signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord Rotterdam this summer and could now sign another Dutch full-back in Dumfries. They have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position for next season.

However, both of them leave a lot to be desired in their overall game. Neither of them seems like a world-class option for Ten Hag, who will be keen to win a trophy with Manchester United early in his tenure.

The former PSV Eindhoven defender has three years left on his contract. This means that Simone Inzaghi's side aren't in a situation where they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in the near future.

However, Inter could be forced into selling the defender this summer for financial reasons. The report claims that selling Dumfries during the current window could help Inter avoid selling some of their superstars in January.

Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United in search of UEFA Champions League football is no secret. The Portuguese superstar has been linked with a host of top clubs this summer, but as of now, he remains at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has one year left on his current contract, with an option to be extended by another year. The Red Devils, according to the Mirror, are apparently open to letting Ronaldo leave this summer, but on only one condition.

They are open to seeing the former Real Madrid forward leave on loan but on the condition that he extend his deal at Old Trafford until 2024. For Erik ten Hag, this could be a smart solution.

Manchester United could use this time to qualify for the Champions League for the 2023-24 season. Ronaldo would also get his wish to keep playing in that competition.

However, it would dent the Red Devils' reputation to a certain extent. They will effectively be admitting that a club of their size still needs the promise of a top-four finish to attract top players.

