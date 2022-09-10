Manchester United prepared to offer 2-year-contract in attempt to sign 30-year-old defender on free transfer: Reports

Former Atletico Madrid right-back Santiago Arias is reportedly on Manchester United's radar. The Colombian defender is currently a free agent after his contract expired in July. Journalist Johnson Saenz (via Sportsmole) reported that the Red Devils are interested in acquiring Arias' services.

Erik ten Hag was looking to strengthen in that area over the summer, but was unable to bring a new right-back. He currently has Diogo Dalot and Aaron-Wan Bissaka at his disposal, with the Dutchman preferring the Portuguese over his English counterpart.

Wan-Bissaka is not a part of Ten Hag's long-term plans and could soon be offloaded. He has only made one appearance so far this season, which came as a late substitute. Arias could be a good replacement for the out-of-favor right-back.

Saenz also reported that the player has already 'packed his bags' to move to United, who are offering him a two-year deal. The 30-year-old free agent holds great experience of playing at the top level, having previously represented clubs like Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon.

The Colombian is a strong attack-minded full-back who uses his pace to get to the final-third. Arias spent last season on loan at Granada, however, due to a hamstring injury, he only made 14 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United need to ensure that he has made a full recovery and that it's not a recurring issue. The Red Devils have won four consecutive games in the Premier League after losing their first two and need good squad depth to continue that momentum.

When could Manchester United's injured trio be possibly back in action?

The Red Devils currently have three of their first-team stars, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Luke Shaw on the treatment table. The Daily Mirror reported on when the trio can be expected back in action.

The Dutch midfielder is understood to have recovered and will be available for Manchester United's next fixture. Martial is currently out due to an achilles problem and is not expected to be back soon. Before Manchester United's 1-0 loss in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, Ten Hag said of Martial:

"Yes, he is still out. He is progressing but he is not ready to get back into team training or in a game."

Luke Shaw is still struggling with an injury and wasn't included in the matchday squads against Arsenal and Real Sociedad. He is also expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks.

