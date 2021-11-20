Manchester United prepared to sell 22-year-old in January only on one condition: Reports

Manchester United will only sell Diogo Dalot to Roma if they can get Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. Roma are interested in signing Dalot. But according to the Manchester Evening News, United have told them that a deal will only be possible if Trippier arrives from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier, 31, was a target for Manchester United in the summer to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils are still interested in him given Wan-Bissaka's poor form.

After becoming dissatisfied with Wan-attacking Bissaka's performance, the United coaching staff wanted to bring in Trippier as a replacement. Bury-born Trippier made plans to relocate his family to Manchester in the summer. However, the deal didn't materialize.

Other Premier League clubs have expressed interest in Trippier, but the Manchester United fan wanted to return home.

United were approached by AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the summer regarding a loan deal for Dalot. But the club refused since they couldn't get a deal done for Trippier.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is determined to sign Manchester United star Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United

Dalot has only appeared in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League this season. The latter was only due to Wan-ban Bissaka's suspension for the 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Since October 2019, Dalot has not started in the Premier League. Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Roma, signed Dalot from Porto for £19 million in the summer of 2018.

Mourinho is determined to improve Roma's squad, which is reliant on a small group of players. He slammed their second string after a 6-1 hammering by Norwegian team Bod/Glimt in the European Conference League. Roma are currently in fifth place in Serie A, having finished seventh last season. Mourinho has his eyes set on Diogo Dalot to strengthen the squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is in danger

With the January transfer market not opening for another six weeks, United's managerial situation is a further problem. The MEN reported this week that United has secretly determined that a change in management is essential. Reports have suggested that the search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor has begun.

A high-level United source has said that Solskjaer might still be in charge until the end of the season. However, if he fails to turn the club's fortunes around next month, his position may be deemed untenable by the club's leadership. The previous Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was fired on December 18, 2018. A similar incident may happen again this year with Ole.

Edited by Diptanil Roy