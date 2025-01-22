Manchester United under pressure to lower asking price for key player amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

Manchester United may be forced to lower their asking price for Casemiro if they are to offload him in the ongoing January transfer window. The former Real Madrid star is attracting strong interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League such as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Casemiro, 32, is one of a handful of players who have recently been linked with an exit from Old Trafford. The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2022 for a reported £70 million deal. However, he has been a shadow of the player he was while with Los Blancos.

United plan to revamp their squad under new manager Ruben Amorim and will have to make some sales in the ongoing transfer window to make way for new signings. The club is open to selling some of its high earners including Casemiro and has placed a £30 million price tag on the midfielder.

However, as per Caught Offside, the Manchester club may be forced to lower their asking price as they are struggling to attract buyers for the Brazilian midfielder. Turkish outfit Besiktas were reportedly interested in Casemiro, but the club has denied such reports. This leaves Saudi Arabia as the only interest area for the Manchester United star currently.

Casemiro's heavy wage bill seems to be the major reason why clubs in Europe have not sought his services. He reportedly earns £350,000 (as per Capology), making him one of the highest earners in the Premier League. As such, a move to the Middle East is most likely to happen unless he agrees to a lower salary.

If Manchester United fail to reduce their asking price, Casemiro may remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. He has appeared 22 times across competitions for the side this season, contributing three goals.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes names eight players the club should sell

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has named eight players he would like the club to sell. The Red Devils have struggled in the league this season, with most of their players taking heavy criticism for their poor performances.

As per Football Ontnt (via Centre Devils On X), Scholes would like the club to sell Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Antony, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United are 13th in the league table and have won only seven games from 21 matches. Their poor start to the season led to the sacking of Erik ten Hag who was replaced by Ruben Amorim. However, results have failed to get better under the Portuguese tactician.

