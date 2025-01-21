Paul Scholes names 8 players he wants Manchester United to sell

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named eight United players he would like the club to sell The Red Devils have struggled this season, especially in the Premier League, where they are 13th after 22 games.

Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. After captain Bruno Fernandes' 23rd-minute equaliser from the spot, things went south for the hosts, as Brighton scored twice after the break to take home the three points.

Scholes - a bonafide United legend - has a list of Red Devils players he would like to sell. As per Football Ontnt (via Centre Devils), he named the eight players he would like to see out at Old Trafford: Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Antony, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford.

Among the octet named by Scholes, De Ligt and Zirkzee arrived at the club last summer, from Bayern Munich and Bologna, respectively. However, the duo has had limited impact at their new surroundings as the Red Devils seek a turnaround in fortunes in the second half of the season.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

As mentioned above, Manchester United are in the midst of an indifferent campaign, especially in the league, where they trail runaway leaders Liverpool (50) by 24 points, having played a game more.

They have hardly fared better in the cups. United lost 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup quarter-finals but are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after winning on penalties at Arsenal. In the UEFA Europa League, the Red Devils are seventh after six matchdays, going unbeaten, winning thrice.

Following their league defeat to Brighton, Amorim's side will look to return to winning ways when they host Scottish giants Rangers on matchday seven in the Europa League on Thursday (January 23).

Three days later, they entertain Crystal Palace at home in the league, where they have won seven of their 22 games, winning once in their last six games, losing four.

