Manchester United are considering a change in their contract extension plans for Mason Greenwood amid concerns about his life outside football, according to reports. The English youngster has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently and is yet to build on his fantastic debut season with the Red Devils this year.

Greenwood finished last season with 17 goals from 49 appearances and was pivotal to Manchester United’s late flourish in the league. The 19-year-old was expected to stake a claim to a permanent first-team place this season.

Unfortunately, the teenager has been riddled with off-the-field issues that have impacted his performance on the pitch for Manchester United. It appears that those troubles have even cast doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United worried that Greenwood not getting enough rest

Greenwood has endured tough times of late.

Greenwood has managed two goals from eight appearances for Manchester United this season and was due for a contract upgrade before trouble started brewing. Those plans have been shelved for now, as the Red Devils prepare to guide the teenager back to his scintillating best.

Greenwood was unlikely to make it to the starting eleven against Everton on Saturday after the long trip back from Istanbul. However, he appeared so tired during training on Friday that club officials were concerned that he wasn’t resting properly.

Manchester United are worried that the teenager lacks discipline and is not making the sacrifices required to succeed at the highest level in football.

The infamous incident while with the English national team in Iceland painted a sorry picture of the youngster. He and Phil Foden of Manchester City were sent home for inviting girls to the team hotel despite strict COVOD-19 protocols in place.

While Foden has diligently worked his way back into the England team, Greenwood is yet to redeem himself. Manchester United are worried about his off-the-field affairs, concerned that he might not be getting enough sleep after training.

Solskjaer is believed to have personally spoken to England manager Gareth Southgate, asking him to let Greenwood stay at Manchester United during the International break. The Norwegian will now hope that Edinson Cavani’s presence will help shape the teenager and get him back on track.

A lot of talented young players have lit up Old Trafford over the years, but have experienced contrasting fortunes in their careers. Manchester United have seen both the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and the fall of Ravel Morrison and fans will be hoping that Greenwood can emulate the former.