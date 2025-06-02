Manchester United ready to sell 29-year-old star as he attracts interest from Saudi Arabia like Bruno Fernandes: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has garnered interest from the Saudi Pro League. According to a report by Metro, he is the second player to have drawn interest from Saudi Arabia, after skipper Bruno Fernandes, and the club may be open to a sale or offers from rival clubs as well.

While Fernandes has been heavily linked with heavyweights Al-Hilal, Onana is in advanced talks with newly promoted side Neom SC. Onana, 29, had joined Manchester United in 2023 after helping Inter Milan reach the UEFA Champions League final. However, his performances since then have been underwhelming.

In his first season at Old Trafford, he conceded 83 goals in 51 games, managing 13 clean sheets. In the following season, he conceded 65 goals in 50 games, keeping 11 clean sheets.

The reason United might consider offloading both players is to add value to their transfer kitty. The failure to qualify for the Champions League has cost the club around £100 million, and the sale of Fernandes would generate an amount almost equivalent to that.

However, currently the Red Devils have a similar amount to spend ahead of any sales, and have already acquired Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers by activating his £62.5 million release clause. Hence, to bolster their squad, they need more money and as a result might consider the sale of Fernandes, Onana, and quite a few other players.

Manchester United await new signing decision and Antony sale: Reports

To strengthen their attacking third for the upcoming season, Manchester United have been in the hunt for a new striker. Forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee underwent dismal campaigns, as they scored 10 and seven goals, respectively, throughout the season.

According to Mirror, the board had identified Liam Delap as a solution to their striker conundrum; however, with his move to Chelsea, they are now looking at other options. One such option is Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who has scored 20 goals in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. Brentford will be seeking a hefty fee if they have to let the 25-year-old leave, and they will not be afraid to reject low bids.

Meanwhile, the same report has revealed Real Betis and Manchester United chiefs will be meeting this week to discuss Antony's future. According to Marca (via Mirror), signing Antony on a permanent move is one of the prerogatives for Betis this summer. The Brazilian impressed the Spanish outfit with his performances during the loan spell in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

