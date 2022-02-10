Manchester United ready to sit down with experienced star to discuss his long-term future: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to enter contract negotiations with David De Gea as they look to tie the goalkeeper down to a long-term deal.

The former Atletico Madrid man has 18 months left on his current contract. He has been one of Manchester United's better performers this season amongst the tumultuous periods the side have encountered.

The 31-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed by the United chiefs, who, according to 90min look set to begin negotiations on extending De Gea's stay at the club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC David De Gea is the first goalkeeper to win Premier League Player of the Month since 2016 🤯 David De Gea is the first goalkeeper to win Premier League Player of the Month since 2016 🤯 https://t.co/VZa34EsZY4

Last season things did not look all too positive for the Spaniard as he found his place in United's starting eleven under threat from Dean Henderson.

De Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford following a challenge from Henderson.

His Europa League final performance, which saw him devastatingly miss the decisive penalty, compounded what was a miserable 2021 for the goalkeeper.

However, this season has seen De Gea back to his best with the shot-stopper saving the Red Devils on numerous occasions.

United have been reliant on De Gea for a number of years now and they look set to reward his consistency with a new contract.

Should Manchester United look at replacing De Gea

Sanchez has been in inspired form for Brighton

Despite the reported decision to offer De Gea a new deal, United will need to consider their long-term goalkeeping options. Dean Henderson's future seemingly lies away from Old Trafford.

Henderson, 24, has a deal with the Red Devils until 2025 but his failure to usurp De Gea from the starting eleven has led to the player looking to depart.

Manchester United will therefore need to consider De Gea's long-term replacement with there being many current Premier League goalkeepers who could certainly fit the bill.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez is a Spanish talent that is gaining more acclaim with each passing season. Having taken the Brighton goalkeeper's jersey off of Matt Ryan, his presence and calmness on the ball has been highlighted by many.

Another Spanish goalkeeper who has raised eyebrows with some brilliant performances is Brentford's David Raya. The 26-year-old has pulled off some stunning saves this season and his injury at the back end of last year soon saw Brentford's form begin to dip.

Connor @ExtraAnalysis David Raya has a big career ahead of him if he can put this injury in the past and pick up form again, he’s an amazing distributor which is a huge asset to have in any side. David Raya has a big career ahead of him if he can put this injury in the past and pick up form again, he’s an amazing distributor which is a huge asset to have in any side. https://t.co/HVefUxSPKx

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa is another name some have touted as a potential De Gea replacement. The Argentina international continues to impress for Steven Gerrard's side.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is clear to see that there is a need for change in Manchester United's goalkeeping set-up but whether a potential incoming keeper can take De Gea's spot remains to be seen.

Edited by Arnav