Manchester United and Real Madrid told top target is worth €200 million because of Chelsea

Goncalo Ramos could be sold for up to €200m to Real Madrid or Manchester United after Chelsea bought Mykhailo Mudryk for €100m, as per former Barcelona star Igor Korneev.

He told Sport.ru:

"If Mudryk was bought for €100m, then he could cost €200m. But I believe he will be transferred around 120 million. Basically he has no weak points. He is fast, strong, we realized that he can beat one or two opponents in a small space."

He added:

"In an absolutely unbelievable way he turns and changes completely direction. And I'm not just talking about his performance at the Worlds. He plays well with both feet."

Ramos has been in fantastic form for Benfica this season, scoring 23 goals in 34 games, along with providing nine assists. Seven of those goals have come in the Champions League. He also scored a hat-trick in the 2022 Qatar World Cup for Portugal, proving that he is ready to fire on the biggest stage.

Chelsea bought Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for an initial fee of €70m along with €30m in add ons. He has made seven appearances for the Blues, registering his first assist on Saturday against Leicester City.

Manchester United and Real Madrid will look for new forwards this summer

Manchester United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo via mutual consent in December. His departure pushed the club to sign Wout Weghorst in January. Despite being a hard worker, Weghorst is at best a squad player for a club like Manchester United. They need a new number nine who can lead the line and score goals as well.

As for Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has been in brilliant form. However, he will turn 36 this year and Madrid need to start looking at alternatives for the aging Frenchman. Reports have indicated that Madrid have lined up Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, and Richarlison as possible successors to Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

