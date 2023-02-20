Manchester United receive massive boost as key player set to sign 5-year deal - Reports

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new five-year deal after reaching an agreement in principle with the club, as per ESPN.

Garnacho, who is currently out of contract in 2024, has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2028, pending the finalization of some image rights issues.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug BREAKING!



Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. BREAKING!Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. @espn #MUFC ✍️ 🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING! Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. @espn #MUFC ✍️ https://t.co/z6PfYbohgD

The 18-year-old has made 27 appearances for United since making his first-team debut last April, scoring three goals and impressing with his performances. As a result of his progress, his new contract will see his salary adjusted to reflect his new status in Erik ten Hag's squad.

Negotiations over new terms began several months ago. A source close to the talks confirmed to ESPN that both the club and the player have now agreed to the deal's financial elements and the contract's length. Garnacho's salary will also progressively increase as his role in the Manchester United team grows.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Alejandro Garnacho in 34 minutes vs. Leeds:



16 touches

3 dribbles

1 shot on target

1 goal



Generational. 🤫 Alejandro Garnacho in 34 minutes vs. Leeds:16 touches 3 dribbles 1 shot on target 1 goal Generational. 🤫 https://t.co/HgIy2MepTz

While an official announcement is yet to be made, both parties are said to be keen to finalize the deal, with an announcement potentially coming in the next few weeks.

It is understood that negotiations over the sale of the club to potential buyers, including Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have not affected contract talks with players.

Garnacho joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has impressed with his performances, earning call-ups to the Spanish and Argentine youth teams.

He was also part of Argentina's preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup, although he did not make the final cut and is yet to make his senior international debut.

The new deal will be a massive boost for United, who have identified Garnacho as a key player for the future. With his talent and potential, the Red Devils will be hoping that he can continue to develop and make an even more significant impact in the years to come.

Manchester United fans buzzing after their 'starboy' Alejandro Garnacho agress to sign a new five-year contract

Gabriel Lopez @Gabriel80425945 @UtdPlug @espn Fantastic news he's going to be a major player over the next coming years so to get him tied down to a long term contract for us is a major achievement now he can just continue on his improvement on the pitch without any distractions @UtdPlug @espn Fantastic news he's going to be a major player over the next coming years so to get him tied down to a long term contract for us is a major achievement now he can just continue on his improvement on the pitch without any distractions

Manchester United fans are buzzing after their 'starboy' Alejandro Garnacho agreed to sign a new five-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old forward has impressed since joining the club from Atletico Madrid last year and has already made several appearances for the senior side at Old Trafford and the under-23 side.

Manchester United fans are excited about Garnacho's potential, and many see him as the younger version of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also made his name at the club as a young talent.

While the new contract is a positive step, Manchester United fans are eager to see more of Garnacho in action and are hopeful that he can follow in Ronaldo's footsteps to become one of the greatest of all time.

Poll : 0 votes