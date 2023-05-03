Manchester United receive massive injury boost as star player set to return to squad before end of season

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to return from his spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury before the season ends.

Varane sustained the knock during the second leg of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla last month. The Frenchman was taken off at half-time, with United going on to concede twice in the second half to lose the game 3-0 and the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

He has not been in action since then, but Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has now said that Varane could be back soon. Ten Hag said during a press conference (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Prognosis: Rapha is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment but still for the coming two games, they are not available."

McTominay has notably been absent for multiple weeks due to an unspecified injury problem. He last played for the club in the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on April 8, where he scored his third goal of the campaign.

Ten Hag also issued an update on teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is suffering from an ankle injury of his own and hasn't played since March:

"We have one training, but I think it's too soon (for Garnacho) to be available, but I think he's short; he needs some training and then shortly he'll be available."

None of the three players will feature in Manchester United's upcoming game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League on May 4.

How have Manchester United fared without Raphael Varane?

Raphael Varane has undoubtedly been key for Manchester United this season. The Frenchman has formed an excellent pairing with Lisandro Martinez, who picked up a season-ending injury in the first leg of the quarterfinal clash against Sevilla. He has played 30 times across competitions, helping the team keep 11 clean sheets.

Erik ten Hag's men have played three games since Varane's injury, keeping two clean sheets. Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have played at centre-back during this stretch.

United drew goalless after extra time against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals before winning 7-6 on penalties. Manchester United then squandered a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

In their most recent fixture, United beat a high-flying Aston Villa 1-0 in the league to consolidate their place in the top four.

