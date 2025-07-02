Manchester United reignite interest in Inter Milan star as asking price drops - Reports 

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi after the club lowered his price from €50m to around €35m. According to a report by CaughtOffside, the Red Devils have approached the Nerazzurri to enquire about the player and gain an understanding of the conditions attached to a potential deal.
Although there haven't been any formal negotiations or an offer placed on the table, Inter Milan are prepared to let the 25-year-old depart. Not only United, but another Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, and fellow Serie A side AS Roma, are also among the clubs monitoring Frattesi.
Since his debut for the Italian national team in 2022, Frattesi has registered 29 appearances, scoring on eight occasions. After spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Inter Milan, from Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri signed him on a permanent move last summer. He played a crucial role in their middle third, securing 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process.
Manchester United, aiming to revamp under Ruben Amorim's leadership with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox's support, want to tighten their midfield. While they have the likes of Manuel Ugarte on a long-term contract till 2029 and Brazilian heavyweight Casemiro for another season, they want to bolster the middle third with the inclusion of a dynamic character. And Frattesi, with both his defensive and attacking attributes, fits the bill.
Manchester United eyeing a move for PSG star
Aside from Frattesi, Manchester United are also interested in a Spanish midfielder. The decision-makers at the club, who want to bring back the glory days, are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain's star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per a report by TEAMtalk.
Ruiz, 29, played a vital role in the Parisians' treble-winning 2024-25 season under manager Luis Enrique, where they won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and their maiden UEFA Champions League title. He played alongside Portuguese ballers Vitinha and Joao Neves, and their synchronization helped Enrique's side to stand out amongst the other European giants.
However, if Manchester United want to sign Ruiz, they would have to generate sufficient revenue through player sales to abide by the PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) guidelines.
They are aiming to offload unwanted players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho to bring in money, which would in turn help them in signing a player of Ruiz's stature. The Spaniard would be yet another statement signing after that of Matheus Cunha, whom they announced as their first acquisition of the season last month.