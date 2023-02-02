Manchester United release official statement after Mason Greenwood is acquitted of rape and assault charges 

Manchester United have released an official statement after Mason Greenwood was acquitted of rape and assault charges. The 21-year-old has not played for the club since he was arrested in January last year.

The Red Devils' official statement reads (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”. Manchester United statement on Mason Greenwood“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”. Manchester United statement on Mason Greenwood 🔴 #MUFC“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”. https://t.co/f0beFfIdE8

Greenwood was due to stand trial in November later this year following the charges made against him. However, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the Englishman has been acquitted of all charges.

It remains to be seen if the player has a future at Old Trafford. He is registered in their squad for the Premier League campaign. However, the club suspended him when his arrest was made. He was also dropped by sponsor Nike, removed from FIFA 22 and did not feature in Football Manager 2022.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He was heralded as one of the brightest rising talents in English football after his emergence in the first team. The last time he played for Manchester United was in a 1-0 win over West Ham United on January 22 last year.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville apologizes for liking tweet defending Mason Greenwood tweet

Mason Greenwood was defended by the former director of public prosecutions.

Manchester United icon Neville has apologized for 'clumsily' liking a tweet that backed Greenwood following his acquittal. The tweet has since been deleted, but it argued that the Englishman was innocent.

Ayanda😐 @KelleherKandy Gary Neville can go ahead and eat SHIT Gary Neville can go ahead and eat SHIT https://t.co/uZlQUfNrsu

Fans tore into the former Manchester United right-back as the backlash from Greenwood's charges being dropped has swept social media. Neville has now apologized for liking the tweet. He claims the intent behind the like has been misinterpreted:

"I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women."

Gary Neville @GNev2 I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women. I liked a tweet relating to the Mason Greenwood news this afternoon from Nazir Afzal. ( the former director of public prosecutions ). This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women.

The English striker's acquittal drew polarizing arguments among fans over whether he should be given a route back into the United team. Many argue that a similar situation ensued over Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey when he was accused of sexual assault. The Ghanaian was acquitted and has been a mainstay for the Gunners this season.

Poll : 0 votes