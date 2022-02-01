Manchester United to remove all Mason Greenwood merchandise from website after arrest over rape and sexual abuse allegations

Manchester United have removed all merchandise of striker Mason Greenwood after the 20-year old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday.

The former partner of the English striker posted a concerning video about her plight. Following the posts, police conducted an investigation and later confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. Manchester United released a statement earlier claiming that Mason Greenwood had been suspended from training “until further notice.”

This was followed by another statement from the club claiming that it does not “condone violence of any kind” and is “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.” The club has now removed all merchandise related to the star from its official website.

It's difficult, if not impossibe for Greenwood to make a return to Manchester United after the controversy. The striker was dubbed as the new wonder-kid at the club and was expected to become a superstar for many years. However, the controversy is expected to bring about an end to his professional career.

After Mason Greenwood’s controversy, Manchester United to enter the transfer market in the summer for a long-term striker?

Manchester United suddenly took light of their striking options upon the absence of Mason Greenwood. Greenwood’s unlimited potential and apparent lack of a weaker foot means the club has lost a bonafide star who was expected to emerge as a primary goalscorer.

With Anthony Martial sent out on loan to Sevilla, Manchester United are left with only Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford as legitimate striking options. Considering Ronaldo’s age and Cavani’s susceptibility to injuries, Manchester United will probably need to buy a striker in the summer.

Marcus Rashford has proved to be inconsistent this season.He had been constantly misfiring since the beginning of the campaign. He seems to have found his mojo in recent matches and needs to continue in the same vein.

Regardless, fans will be hoping that the club tries to sign Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is a bonafide generational talent and has more potential than Mason Greenwood ever had. Of course, his price tag and the host of interested clubs means that the club might have to scout for cheaper options.

