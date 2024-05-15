Manchester United remove social media post after hilarious Mother’s day mix-up involving Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and Red Devils superstar

Manchester United found themselves at the center of a hilarious mix-up involving club legend Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores and United captain Bruno Fernandes. The club shared a social media post that went viral on the occasion of Mother's Day, and was removed later on.

The mix-up occurred when United attempted to include Bruno Fernandes in their Mother’s Day tributes, which fell on Sunday (May 12) in some countries around the world, including Brazil. The club's official Portuguese social media account posted photos of Brazilian footballers Casemiro and Antony with their mothers.

However, the post also included a picture of Bruno Fernandes with what was said to be his mother, Virginia. It was later revealed that the woman in the photo was actually Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes' Portugal and former United teammate.

Man United's Mother's Day post

The post quickly garnered attention on social media for the humorous mix-up and was swiftly removed by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the Manchester United locker room for a season and a half with Bruno Fernandes. Upon his return to the club in 2021, the striker and his Portugese compatriot were crucial in leading United to a Champions League qualification. Ronaldo parted ways with the club after terminating his contract in the middle of the 2022/23 season, six months prior to Fernandes' appointment as the club's first captain.

When Cristiano Ronaldo convinced a Premier League legend to stay at Manchester United

FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner Juan Mata parted ways with Chelsea to sign for Man United in the year 2014. The Spanish legend went on to spend eight years at Old Trafford, establishing himself as one of Premier League greats over the course of 12 seasons.

Mata was on the brink of leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, after completing the final year of his contract with United. However, despite being linked to other clubs, the midfielder signed a one-year contract extension in order to play alongside a returning Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who had departed from Manchester United in 2009, made a blockbuster return to his former club after spending three seasons playing for Juventus. In a bid to share the football pitch with the Portugese legend, Mata spent another year at the club, featuring 12 more times for the Red Devils.

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, Mata spoke about Ronaldo's arrival and the excitement it brought to the club. He revealed:

"I thought we could win the Premier League again. He had such high standards that he could drag the rest with him. I always thought that when it came to the 80th minute of a game, the ball had to go to him to win. He always appeared in decisive moments."

However, United failed to win a trophy in the 2021/22 season, and Juan Mata left the club to join Turkish giants Galatasaray. Meanwhile, after spending another half a season at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo was released from his contract as a free agent, and signed for Saudi club Al-Nassr, a team he currently plays for.