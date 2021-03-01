Manchester United reportedly missed out on £3 million swoop for Erling Haaland due to time zone mix up 

According to recent reports, Manchester United were very close to signing Erling Haaland in for just £3 million before he moved to RB Salzburg, much before the 20-year-old became Europe's most sought-after player.

According to The Mirror, due to a 'mix up' in the different timezones in Norway and England, the Red Devils failed to sign Erling Haaland under the tutelage of then newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As per The Mirror, Everton were also well-poised to sign the 20-year-old on the demands of their scout in Scandinavia, Bryan King, before the player eventually ended up at Salzburg.

The Norwegian striker, who had been managed by Solskjaer himself at Swedish outfit Molde, was set to sign for Manchester United, but after the English giants were an hour late to make contact with Molde due to the time difference, a transfer was agreed with Salzburg.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland

Manchester United target Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is looking to be at the center of one of Europe's most contentious transfer sagas as he looks set for a move away from Borussia Dortmund this season.

The Norwegian has been linked with Manchester United for years due to his relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer, and the latter has not shied away from discussing the potential transfer at length.

Solskjær: "He's [Ibrahimović] not very Scandinavian in his approach, we're a bit more quiet & non-controversial — there's so many kids out there that have him as a role model. I know one for example, Erling [Braut Haaland]. I know he's learnt that behaviour." #mulive [eurosport] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 27, 2021

Manchester City - who will be looking to replace Sergio Aguero in the centre-forward position - have also been said to be chasing the Norwegian player alongside Chelsea, who are still looking to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

'Roman Abramovich usually gets what Roman Abramovich wants. If he really wants Haaland and he’s willing to work with Raiola, then United and City will find him difficult to beat.'



- @Matt_Law_DT pic.twitter.com/6ghK0UbvGi — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) February 28, 2021

Haaland could favor Manchester United due to his links with Solskjaer in the Premier League. However, the Norwegian is a wanted man across the continent, particularly owing to the fact that a release clause worth €75 million gets triggered in his contract in the summer of 2022.

The Norwegian striker's agent, Mino Raiola, recently spoke about the boundless talents of his client, claiming there are only 10 clubs in the whole continent that can afford him. Raiola also claimed that 4 of those clubs were in England.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England]," Raiola said.