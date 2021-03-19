Manchester United eyeing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the past and is said to have been 'flattered' by the Red Devils' interest in signing him.

According to El Larguero, Saul Niguez is currently facing a difficult situation at Atletico Madrid and has lost support in the dressing room. Niguez has made just 22 appearances for Atletico this season, scoring only two goals.

Saul rose through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid and made his debut for the club in 2012. He spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Rayo Vallecano, where he became a regular starter at the club before returning to Atletico the following season.

At Atletico, Saul Niguez has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world. He has gone on to make 325 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals. The 26-year-old has also played 19 times for the Spanish national side.

But now, reports suggest Saul Niguez has lost faith in Diego Simeone and is intent on leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer. The Spanish giants are set to command a fee of around €35-50 million for Niguez, which could prove to be a bargain price given that he has a release clause worth €150 million in his contract.

The Red Devils have had a long-standing interest in the Spanish midfielder and could finally get their man at a great price when the transfer window opens.

Manchester United will need to sell players if they are to sign Saul Niguez

Manchester United currently have a wealth of options in midfield. The club will perhaps need to sell the likes of Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard if they have to raise funds and create space in the squad for the potential arrival of Saul Niguez.

Manchester United's interest in Saul Niguez could also be fuelled by speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future with the club. The French midfielder has just one year left on his deal with United. He could leave the club in the summer, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly views Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Pogba.