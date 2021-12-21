Manchester United reveal asking price for Anthony Martial: Reports

Manchester United have revealed how much the 27-year-old French international Anthony Martial would cost. They have set a £34 million price on the forward after Serie A giants Juventus showed their interest in a possible move.

Martial has struggled to get regular game time at Old Trafford. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford have been preferred above him.

Meanwhile, Juventus have also been struggling to score goals since Ronaldo's departure to Old Trafford in a dream reunion this season. Hence, they are on the lookout for a high quality striker.

A report in Calciomercato has revealed that Manchester United demand £34 million for Anthony Martial. It has been made clear that Martial will leave Old Trafford only when a potential club agrees to that release clause.

Juventus, however, could be reluctant to invest this much in Martial. He has barely made it to the starting XI at Manchester United from the last two seasons.

However, Juventus desperately need a striker as they struggle in the ongoing season of Serie A. This could be a golden opportunity for Martial too as he looks to explore other options where he can get regular game time. He has made just 10 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring a solitary goal.

Football Italia have also revealed that Juventus are considering bringing him on a six-month loan deal first to save expenditure

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Anthony Martial is an option for Juventus in the January transfer window. #mufc 's price demands are quite high, so Juventus would sign him on loan for six months before trying to sign a new striker at the end of the season. [GDS via @footballitalia 🗞 Anthony Martial is an option for Juventus in the January transfer window. #mufc's price demands are quite high, so Juventus would sign him on loan for six months before trying to sign a new striker at the end of the season. [GDS via @footballitalia]

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United is unsure under the Ralf Rangnick era

Manchester United signed Ralf Rangnick last month as interim manager for six months before signing the rightful full-time manager. Under Ralf Rangnick's tactics, Anthony Martial does not seem to fit in as he plays Ronaldo as a striker. The Portuguese is assisted by Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rangnick has won two games he has managed since his arrival at Old Trafford. In those games, Anthony Martial has barely been given any decent game time. The 27-year old is now looking for a possible move to a club where he can get enough game time to showcase his skills.

Edited by Aditya Singh