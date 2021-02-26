Manchester United risk paying 'penalty fee' if they choose not to extend Edinson Cavani's contract - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to pay a 'penalty fee' if they choose not to extend Edinson Cavani's contract past this season. The Uruguayan striker joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal last summer, with an option for United to extend it a further year.

Cavani has been excellent for the Red Devils this season. The striker has scored 7 goals in 24 appearances for Manchester United and has brought a different dimension to the team's attack.

According to ESPN, Manchester United will have to pay a £2 million penalty fee to the striker if they choose not to exercise the option to extend Cavani's contract at the end of the season. However, if the Uruguayan decides not to agree to an extension on his own accord, then United will not have to pay the fee.

Although 34-years old, Edinson Cavani has proven that he can be a useful asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and Manchester United would be wise to extend the Uruguayan's contract beyond this season.

Solskjaer is reportedly interested in bringing in a striker in the summer, with Erling Haaland recently being linked to Red Devils. The United coach could do worse than having Cavani as a backup striker for next season.

Solskjaer has been impressed by Cavani's performances for Manchester United so far

Earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed Edinson Cavani's performances and future at Manchester United. He said:

"I can only say Edinson has done well. I've been impressed by him. He's really gelled in the group and we'll sit down with him and speak with him in the near future to see his plans and our plans. It's a good discussion. You always speak to your players, and with his contract situation at the moment, we're very pleased with what he's done."

"I will sit down with him at the end of the season. We will have a discussion with Edinson and between ourselves at the club. But I have to say that what he’s done [here] has been very positive."

Cavani also seems keen to continue playing football at the top level and all signs point to Manchester United extending his stay at the club. Cavani may return from injury for the Red Devils as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.