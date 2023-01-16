Manchester United rub salt into Man City’s wounds by sharing footage of controversial moment from derby win on TikTok

Manchester United recently posted footage of their controversial goal during their win over city-rivals Manchester City on TikTok, which many believe was wrongly awarded.

Manchester United's 2-1 win in the Manchester derby on Saturday, January 14, was rife with controversy, especially United's equalizer, scored by Bruno Fernandes in the 78th minute.

Bruno Fernandes swept the ball home after a through ball from Casemiro, but Marcus Rashford was allegedly offside and impacting play before the ball reached the Portuguese midfielder.

Rashford later poked home the winner to send Old Trafford into raptures as the Reds held on to claim a crucial win.

The official Manchester United account on TikTok posted this:

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Man Utd's account on TikTok just posted this.



"Can't touch this.." 🤣

Man Utd's account on TikTok just posted this."Can't touch this.." 🤣https://t.co/Me0YMPlkRY

The Red Devils also added a cheeky song in the background, with the lyrics "can't touch this," as Rashford did not touch the ball, which is why the offside was not given.

City, however, believe that his positioning impacted the away side's defenders and goalkeepers.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards criticized the officials for letting Manchester United's equalizer stand

After a goalless first half, Man City took the lead through substitute Jack Grealish, who got on the end of an inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne cross.

The controversial equalizer came when Casemiro slipped in a beautiful ball from the right side of midfield for Rashford. The forward did not touch the ball, however, and Fernandes, who was onside, ran onto it and finished the chance.

The winner was scored by Rashford just 4 minutes later after Alejandro Garnacho turned away from his marker and put in an inviting low cross. The England striker was perfectly positioned in the six-yard box and poked the ball past Ederson.

Man United held on to their lead as they stretched their winning run to nine games in all competitions. Courtesy of the win, Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of Manchester City, who are 2nd in the table.

The discourse after the derby was dominated by Manchester United's equalizer, with many football experts and pundits stating that the goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Former England and Man City defender Micah Richards felt it was a "ridiculous decision."

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast:

"Two things. If Rashford is in an offside position, as a centre-back you take your position of where Rashford is going to go."

He added:

"If he then becomes offside, of course he is affecting the play. Not only the defender, look at Ederson’s position. He is watching the ball all the way thinking that Rashford is going to have a shot, then Fernandes comes through the back door and just smashes it in the net. It’s an absolutely ridiculous decision."

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech also expressed his disagreement with the decision:

Petr Cech @PetrCech The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game. The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game.

Poll : 0 votes