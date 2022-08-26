Manchester United not ruling out move for 28-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester United have not ruled out a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer, according to 90min.

The Netherlands international came close to joining Juventus but failed to negotiate a free transfer with Barca. He still has one year left on his current contract, which he signed last year upon his arrival from Olympique de Lyonnais.

Manchester United have targeted Depay earlier this summer and there is a chance that he could be signed before the transfer window deadline on September 1.

It is worth mentioning that Depay had an underwhelming time with the Red Devils during his two-year stay in Manchester. He scored just seven goals and provided seven assists in 53 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag has overseen the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro this summer. However, the Dutchman is still on the lookout for more additions to his squad.

United are believed to be looking for a central midfielder, a right-back, a wide forward, and an alternative option at centre-forward. Any deal for Depay could depend on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. The Portuguese has made it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona are also eager to offload Depay in order to trim their squad and lighten their wage bill. This could be a good opportunity for Manchester United to secure a cut-price deal for a player who, at 28, still has a lot to offer.

Manchester United offered the chance to sign Real Madrid forward amid Antony interest

According to the Telegraph, United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in the coming days.

However, it is unlikely the club will sign the Spain international, who is thought to be available for €30 million. United's main focus remains on signing Ajax winger Antony, with an offer of €100 million believed to be in the works.

Asensio, who can play on either flank in attack as well as in attacking midfield, could find playing time hard to come by under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He was an unused substitute in Madrid's La Liga 2-1 win against UD Almeria and only played seven minutes in their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo earlier this month. A move to Manchester United could see him face a similar situation.

The club already have Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho as options to play out wide. To add to that, United are pursuing a deal for Antony. Hence, it would be wise for Asensio to move elsewhere if it's regular playing time that he is looking for.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar