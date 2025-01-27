Manchester United's Amad Diallo aims cheeky dig at Adama Traore after Fulham winger suffers loss in highly anticipated clash with Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United's Amad Diallo has aimed a subtle dig at Adama Traore following his club's 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, January 26. The Red Devils locked horns with the Cottagers at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, with both sides eager to pick up a win.

However, another subplot to the game was the highly anticipated clash between Lisandro Martinez and Traore. The two were involved in a tussle in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in August last year, which Manchester United won 1-0.

Following that opening-day loss, Traore sent a message to Martinez over the social media, stating (via @ESPNUK):

“Don’t worry, we will meet again."

It was a reply to Martinez's earlier comment:

"I sent him to the gym."

That post has aged like milk. The Spaniard started this weekend's game from the bench, while Lisandro Martinez scored the only goal of the game.

Traore came on late in the game but failed to have an impact. However, after the defeat, the 29-year-old posted a picture of himself walking away from Martinez, who was lying on the ground. He wrote on Instagram:

“Tough loss. We deserved more, but we will keep working hard and improving."

Adama Traore's post on Instagram

Amad responded to Traore's previous story on X (shared by @UtdPlug), with a GIF of Lisandro Martinez winking. He also added an image of the Argentinean defender celebrating his goal, along with a heart emoji.

Sunday's win will be a huge boost for Ruben Amorim's side, who have now won four of their last five games across competitions. Manchester United are 12th in the Premier League table after 23 games, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

How many goals has Amad Diallo scored for Manchester United this season?

Ruben Amorim

Amad Diallo has been one of the few positives for Manchester United this season. The Ivorian had previously struggled for game time under former manager Erik ten Hag, but Ruben Amorim's arrival has changed his fortunes.

Diallo has been outstanding under the Portuguese head coach. He has been deployed as the right forward as well as the right wing-back and has excelled in both positions.

The 22-year-old's tenacity and work ethic have already won fans over and he has also been decisive in the final third. Amad had a goal chalked out against Fulham on Sunday for offside.

Overall, the Ivorian has scored nine goals and set up seven more from 33 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has appeared 17 times under Amorim, registering six goals and five assists.

