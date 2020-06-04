"Manchester United's best player!" EPL star Jesse Lingard hits back at Paul Pogba critics

EPL and Manchester United midfielder has been given a token of confidence by his teammate Jesse Lingard.

Pogba has been injured for most of this season and will be looking forward to making his EPL comeback.

Jesse Lingard has vouched for his Manchester United teammate

EPL midfielder Paul Pogba certainly seems to have a lot of friends at Manchester United. In the latest episode of Soccer AM's popular 'Isolation Teammates' podcast, Jesse Lingard has sprung to the defence of his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is set for a much-awaited return ahead of the EPL restart and Jesse Lingard claimed that Pogba was crucial to Manchester United's success.

Both Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have been heavily criticised by the Manchester United fanbase in the past for their inability to step up in the EPL and deliver consistent performances.

Lingard claimed that Pogba gets unnecessary slack for his performances in the EPL and is fully committed to Manchester United. Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba rose through the ranks together at Manchester United and are good friends off the pitch.

"Not many people know him, or what he's like off the field. We see it day in and day out. I've grown up with him since the age of 16 and I know what he's like. He's a great guy, a great family man, and he always puts in a hundred percent in every game."

EPL midfielder Jesse Lingard hails Paul Pogba as Manchester United's best player

Jesse Lingard has claimed that Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the EPL

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has also claimed that very few players in the EPL can match up to Paul Pogba's physicality and ability on the ball.

Lingard went on to reveal that facing the Frenchman in training often proves to be a nightmare. When in form, the former Juventus midfielder is virtually unstoppable and is one of the best players in the EPL.

"When he first came to Manchester United, you could see the technical ability that he possessed at such a young age. It’s hard for the lads to get the ball off him because he’s so strong."

Before joining EPL giants Manchester United, Paul Pogba was one of the key players at Juventus and won four Serie A titles with the Italian club. Pogba's return to Manchester United turned bitter when the French World Cup winner clashed with former manager Jose Mourinho and was linked with a move away from the EPL.

Lingard addressed Pogba's successful record as a player and claimed that it was only a matter of time before he delivered for Manchester United in the EPL.

"He’s gone on to win the World Cup and many trophies with Juventus and us. He’s the all-round player, the complete player. He’s always positive and has a good energy off the field. He’s humble and one of the best guys you could meet."

Paul Pogba has not had the best of times at Manchester United

The attacking midfielder also disagreed with the popular opinion that Pogba is not the right fit for Manchester United and hailed the EPL midfielder as a potential leader of the squad.

"Pogba's always positive in the dressing room and picks the lads up when they’re down. That shows on the field as well. He’s become the leader-type and has taken on that responsibility really well."

Paul Pogba has been an improved player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was named in the PFA Team of the year last season. This season, however, the Manchester United midfielder has struggled with injuries and has not made a significant impact in the EPL.

With the EPL restart only a couple of weeks away, Manchester United will hope that Paul Pogba can find his best form and lead the club to Champions League qualification.