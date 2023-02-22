Manchester United's Erik ten Hag comments on conversation with Sir Alex after picture of duo sharing meal goes viral

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has commented on his meal with Sir Alex Ferguson after they were snapped dining out. A picture of the pair enjoying a meal together has gone viral on social media.

Ahead of his side's UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg with Barcelona on Thursday (February 23), Ten Hag told reporters (via UtdPlug):

"I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience. He wants to share it; he wants to help and support. Manchester United is his club, and he feels so committed."

utdreport @utdreport Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [ @OliverCritchlo1 Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [@OliverCritchlo1] https://t.co/KiLgxplcwb

Ten Hag is enjoying a superb debut season at Old Trafford, transforming a stagnating Red Devils side into a top European outfit once again.

They're still competing in four competitions: Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup. Their Dutch coach could clinch United's first trophy since 2017 when his men face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

Ferguson enjoyed 26 trophy-laden seasons at Manchester United, becoming the greatest manager in club history. He won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils and won the UEFA Champions League twice. He managed a whopping 840 wins in 1390 games in the Old Trafford dugout.

Ten Hag is being heralded as the best coach United have had since Ferguson retired in 2013. In a short space of time in charge at Old Trafford, his side are playing entertaining football and boast the most wins (26) of any side across Europe's top five leagues.

Manchester United boss confirms Harry Maguire and Antony's available for Barcelona game

Antony looks set to be involved against Barcelona on Thursday.

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of duo Maguire and Antony ahead of their Europa League knockout playoff second leg against Barcelona. The pair have been dealing with injury issues, but Ten Hag has confirmed that they're set to return.

The Dutchman told the club's website:

"There's still a training session to go, but I expect Harry Maguire and Antony dos Santos (to be) available."

However, Anthony Martial is not fit, as injury woes continue to plague his campaign:

"Anthony Martial is not available," said Ten Hag. "He's back on the pitch but not in the team training, so we'll wait for that."

Manchester United and Barcelona played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg. Ten Hag suggests he has a gameplan in mind for the second clash at Old Trafford:

"What (will) we do differently? You will see tomorrow, on the pitch. We have an idea of course, but of course, we can't tell (you) that now."

Ten Hag's side also welcome back Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez following suspensions. If the Red Devils overcome the Blaugrana, they will advance to the last 16 of the Europa League.

