Manchester United's Erik ten Hag pens an emotional letter to Old Trafford faithful after winning his first trophy with the club

Erik ten Hag has penned an emotional letter to Manchester United fans after the Carabao Cup victory. The Red Devils manager thanked the fans for their support and vowed to fight for more silverware.

The Old Trafford side ended their six-year trophy drought on Sunday by beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scored the goals in the first half to seal the 2-0 win.

On the club's official website, the manager penned an open letter to the fans and spoke about his journey at the club so far. He started by thanking the fans and wrote:

"When I arrived at the club, we spoke about the challenge and importance of reuniting this group of players with our amazing fans. Believe me, this squad knows exactly how important you are. The bond between the supporters and the team is there for everyone to see and what we experienced together yesterday will only further strengthen that bond. The atmosphere generated by those of you at Wembley was incredible."

Ten Hag went on to heap praise on the players and staff:

"I am proud of my players and staff for their preparation and performances. Yesterday, we saw the required desire, spirit and determination that we must demand of everyone who represents Manchester United We set ourselves high standards every day. At Wembley we met those demands and got the reward of our first trophy together."

He concluded by vowing to fight for more success at the club and said that no one in his team is satisfied with just one trophy. He added:

"We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club. We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here. Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for Manchester United. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are up against West Ham United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

They will face Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 and are also in contention for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils are eight points behind Arsenal in the league table and will be confident of mounting a challenge until the end.

